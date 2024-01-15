Arlington Heights Granted Permission to Sue for Misallocated Sales Tax

A riveting legal tussle has emerged between neighboring Illinois municipalities, Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows, over a significant misallocation of sales tax revenue exceeding $1 million. This case comes as a result of an oversight by the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), which saw the revenue generated by a local Cooper's Hawk restaurant erroneously redirected to Rolling Meadows, as opposed to the rightful recipient, Arlington Heights.

Advertisment

Error and Its Consequences

Due to a procedural mishap, the IDOR mistakenly allocated the sales tax revenue of the restaurant, located within the jurisdiction of Arlington Heights, to the neighboring city of Rolling Meadows. The amount in question exceeds $1 million, a substantial sum that has led to the current legal dispute.

The Legal Verdict

Advertisment

Upon contesting the erroneous allocation, Arlington Heights has been granted the green light to proceed with a lawsuit aimed at reclaiming the misdirected funds. A panel from the 1st District Appellate Court ruled in favor of Arlington Heights in a 2-1 decision. This ruling contradicts the initial determination of the trial judge, who deemed that the IDOR had exclusive jurisdiction over the matter and that the doctrine of nonliability was applicable. The doctrine of nonliability serves to shield the state from certain lawsuits.

Disagreement Among the Justices

The dissenting justice voiced opposition to the majority's verdict, arguing that the decision was based inappropriately on a separate case, which the justice did not deem analogous to the current situation. Despite this dissent, the ruling stands, and Arlington Heights has been granted permission to proceed with its lawsuit to reclaim the misallocated funds.