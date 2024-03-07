Aristotle Capital Welcomes Raji Manasseh as New Managing Director, Bolstering Client Relations

LOS ANGELES & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-- Aristotle Capital Management, LLC ("Aristotle") announced today that Raji Manasseh, CFA, has been appointed as a Managing Director, Client Portfolio Manager. In his new role, Manasseh will act as the primary interface between Aristotle's investment team and its clientele, reporting to Co-Chief Investment Officer Catalina Llinás in Newport Beach.

Seasoned Expertise Joins Aristotle

Bringing over two decades of investment experience to Aristotle, Raji Manasseh is celebrated for his rich background in the finance sector. His prior roles include Senior Vice President at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), focusing on equity product strategy, and Client Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) for U.S. growth equity. This extensive experience positions Manasseh as a valuable asset to Aristotle's team, promising to enhance the firm's client relations and portfolio management strategies.

Aristotle's Mission and Growth

Aristotle is dedicated to assisting clients in achieving their long-term financial goals through active portfolio management. The firm prides itself on a research-driven investment framework operated by a family of affiliates specializing in both equity and fixed income strategies. With offices spread across Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Boston, and Sarasota, Aristotle leverages its vast expertise and a 25-year strong leadership team to maintain its commitment to market excellence and client satisfaction.

Commitment to Excellence

"We are thrilled to welcome Raji to Aristotle," expressed Catalina Llinás. This statement reflects the firm's strategic and patient approach to recruitment, aiming to onboard individuals who not only bring exceptional skills and experience but also align with Aristotle's values and mission. Manasseh's addition to the team is a testament to Aristotle's ongoing efforts to bolster its service offerings, ensuring existing and prospective clients benefit from top-tier investment guidance and support.

As Aristotle Capital Management continues to expand its team and refine its investment strategies, the appointment of Raji Manasseh marks a significant stride towards enhancing client relationships and portfolio performance. This strategic move underlines the firm's dedication to growth, client satisfaction, and market leadership.