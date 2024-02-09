Ares Management Corporation Reports Impressive Q4 2023 Earnings and Record Fundraising

Ares Management Corporation, the global alternative investment firm, has announced its fourth quarter and year-end earnings for 2023, surpassing analysts' expectations with an EPS of $1.21 compared to the forecasted $1.10. The company reported significant growth in its fundraising efforts, raising over $74 billion in 2023, including over $21 billion in the fourth quarter.

Financial Success and Dividend Increase

Ares Management Corporation has demonstrated remarkable financial performance, exceeding analysts' expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by 10.00%. This strong performance led to a new higher quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share, indicating a 21% increase from the previous year's dividend.

The company's revenue for the quarter ended December 2023 was reported at $951.78 million, up 6.7% over the same period last year. After-tax realized income exceeded analysts' expectations, coming in at $1.21/share, higher than the forecast of $1.10/share. The Q4 management fees also surpassed last year's figures, coming in at $697.8 million compared to $590.1 million, representing a 10% increase in fee-related earnings driven by an expansion in management fees.

Record Fundraising and Investment Platform Leverage

Despite a challenging year for fundraising in the industry, Ares raised more than $74 billion in 2023, including over $21 billion in the fourth quarter, making it the second-largest fundraising year for the company. The firm now has over $110 billion in dry powder, ready to invest in promising opportunities.

Transaction activity increased in the fourth quarter, leveraging Ares' investment platform to achieve strong deployment, which was 40% higher than in the third quarter. The company's credit strategies, opportunistic real estate, real estate debt, and secondary strategy offerings have seen strong demand, leading to significant fundraising successes.

Consistent Performance and Future Outlook

Ares Management's U.S., Europe, and Asia direct lending strategies yielded double-digit returns in 2023, reflecting consistent performance through market cycles. With a growing investment professional team, Ares is well-prepared to capitalize on market activity.

The company anticipates another robust year of fundraising in 2024 with the launch of several large funds. Additionally, the firm is gaining traction in wealth management fundraising, ranking among the top three public alternative managers in 2023. Ares expects an increase in net realized performance income from their European waterfall funds that have been performing since 2017.

In summary, Ares Management Corporation has reported impressive earnings, with a 19% increase in revenue, a 209% increase in net income, and a 13% profit margin. Earnings per share also saw a significant increase, surpassing analyst estimates by 3.1%. The company has announced higher dividends, and its shares have seen an 11% increase in value over the past week. These strong financial results and positive outlook demonstrate Ares' resilience and success in navigating the complexities of the global alternative investment landscape.