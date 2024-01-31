Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Outlines 2023 Tax Treatment for Stock Distributions

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), a leading specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments, has revealed the tax treatment for its common stock distributions for the year 2023. This announcement is a critical piece of information for all shareholders and potential investors in ACRE.

A Direct Origination Platform

ACRE operates through a direct origination platform, providing comprehensive financing solutions for real estate owners and operators. This includes services such as senior mortgage loans, subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity. The company's focus is on properties located in liquid markets across the United States. ACRE is managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation, a global alternative investment manager operating three distinct but complementary investment groups.

A Real Estate Investment Trust

ACRE has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). This decision allows the company to avoid paying corporate income tax on that portion of its income that is distributed to shareholders. This structure makes REITs attractive to investors seeking regular income, as they are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually. However, it also necessitates clear communication about tax treatment for these distributions.

Consulting A Tax Advisor

ACRE is encouraging its stockholders to consult with their tax advisors to understand the specific tax treatment of the company's distributions. This is particularly relevant given that the announcement does not classify the amounts indicated as excess inclusion income. For more detailed information about ACRE and its operations, the company's website offers a wealth of resources.