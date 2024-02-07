Ardonagh Advisory Sets Aggressive Acquisition Pace for 2024

Ardonagh Advisory, a significant player in the insurance brokerage industry, has set an aggressive pace of acquisitions for the first half of 2024. This robust approach aligns with the company's growth plans, showcasing the firm's intent to strengthen its position in the competitive insurance market.

Acquisition Strategy: One Per Month

The company's chief commercial officer, Phil Bayles, has indicated that the firm plans to match last year's total of seven acquisitions within just the first six months of the current year. Bayles suggests that the company is on a 'run rate' of completing roughly one acquisition per month, a testament to their ambitious growth strategy.

A Thoughtful and Selective Approach

Unlike some firms that pursue random expansion, Ardonagh Advisory's acquisition strategy appears thoughtful and selective. Each acquisition seems to serve a clear purpose, adding value to the company's existing portfolio of services and capabilities.

Notable Acquisitions

The year began with Ardonagh Advisory acquiring Hoxton Risk Services, a specialist in private client distribution. It continued its momentum with the purchase of Solutions Healthcare, a Glasgow-based whole-of-market healthcare insurance broker serving commercial clients and individuals across the UK. Furthermore, the company has also agreed to sell captive and insurance management group Robus, as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

In addition to its acquisitions, Ardonagh is launching a near-$2bn (£1.59bn) bond sale in a process led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. However, the company is also under scrutiny, with the Competition & Markets Authority launching an investigation into the acquisition of Ardonagh-owned Atlanta by Markerstudy.

As Ardonagh Advisory continues to execute its growth strategy, industry watchers will be keen to see how these acquisitions contribute to the company's performance in the remainder of 2024.