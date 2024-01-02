en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Financial Health Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Financial Health Concerns

The biotech company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), faced a significant dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024, opening at $3.38, marking a 2.12% fall from the previous day’s close. The stock oscillated between a high of $3.54 and a low of $3.205 throughout the day, eventually closing at $3.30.

Financial Performance and Stock Volatility

Over the past year, ARQT’s stock has ranged from a low of $1.76 to a high of $17.57. The financial health of the company exhibits a gross margin of 54.02%, but an alarming negative operating margin of -8183.04% and a pretax margin of -8449.76%. Despite these, the company reported an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34.36%.

Arcutis currently has 94.38 million outstanding shares with a float of 77.18 million. It employs 268 individuals and has a market capitalization of $304.85 million. The company’s insider ownership stands at 18.23%, with institutional ownership at 70.06%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 1,850 shares at $1.98 each and a purchase of 80,000 shares at $2.50 each.

A Look at Arcutis’ Liquidity and Projections

The company’s liquidity is reflected in its quick ratio of 6.39, and its price to sales ratio is 82.61. Analysts predict an earnings of 31.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with an increase to 34.36% per share expected next year. Over the next five years, long-term projections suggest an annual EPS growth of 9.80%.

Trading Volume and Share Performance

The recent trading volume of Arcutis surpassed last year’s, with a 5-day average of 6.55 million shares. The stock’s volatility is also significant, with a current historical volatility of 92.11%. The 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.63. Immediate resistance and support levels are identified at $3.44 and $3.11, respectively.

The company, which focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases, saw a decline in short interest in December, with 19,460,000 shares. Despite the recent dip, analysts maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stock Price Drop for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR Amid Impressive Sales Growth

By Rizwan Shah

United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Major Stock Movements Mark the Start of 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Historic Downturn in Cryptocurrency ATMs Worldwide

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Future of the Biopharma Sector: A Focus on New-Collar P ...
@Business · 3 mins
Navigating the Future of the Biopharma Sector: A Focus on New-Collar P ...
heart comment 0
Ultimovacs ASA CEO Deepens Investment in Company

By Justice Nwafor

Ultimovacs ASA CEO Deepens Investment in Company
AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024

By Rizwan Shah

AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024
Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

By BNN Correspondents

Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina
Italy Launches First ‘Made in Italy’ High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy Launches First 'Made in Italy' High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents
Latest Headlines
World News
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
1 min
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
2 mins
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
2 mins
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
2 mins
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
2 mins
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
3 mins
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
3 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
3 mins
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
33 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
40 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
47 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app