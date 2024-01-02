Arcutis Biotherapeutics Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Financial Health Concerns

The biotech company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), faced a significant dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024, opening at $3.38, marking a 2.12% fall from the previous day’s close. The stock oscillated between a high of $3.54 and a low of $3.205 throughout the day, eventually closing at $3.30.

Financial Performance and Stock Volatility

Over the past year, ARQT’s stock has ranged from a low of $1.76 to a high of $17.57. The financial health of the company exhibits a gross margin of 54.02%, but an alarming negative operating margin of -8183.04% and a pretax margin of -8449.76%. Despite these, the company reported an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34.36%.

Arcutis currently has 94.38 million outstanding shares with a float of 77.18 million. It employs 268 individuals and has a market capitalization of $304.85 million. The company’s insider ownership stands at 18.23%, with institutional ownership at 70.06%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 1,850 shares at $1.98 each and a purchase of 80,000 shares at $2.50 each.

A Look at Arcutis’ Liquidity and Projections

The company’s liquidity is reflected in its quick ratio of 6.39, and its price to sales ratio is 82.61. Analysts predict an earnings of 31.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with an increase to 34.36% per share expected next year. Over the next five years, long-term projections suggest an annual EPS growth of 9.80%.

Trading Volume and Share Performance

The recent trading volume of Arcutis surpassed last year’s, with a 5-day average of 6.55 million shares. The stock’s volatility is also significant, with a current historical volatility of 92.11%. The 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.63. Immediate resistance and support levels are identified at $3.44 and $3.11, respectively.

The company, which focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases, saw a decline in short interest in December, with 19,460,000 shares. Despite the recent dip, analysts maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.