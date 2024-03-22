Arcadian Risk Capital Expands to US, Hires Biju Joy for Mid-Market E&S Casualty Initiative

Bermuda-based managing general agent, Arcadian Risk Capital Ltd, part of the innovative "Class of 2020", has recently announced regulatory approvals for its new US entity, Arcadian Risk Capital Insurance Services LLC. In a strategic move to bolster its operations, Biju Joy has been appointed as executive vice-president, tasked with leading the mid-market E&S Casualty initiative from New York. Joy, who boasts an impressive underwriting track record, joins Arcadian from Global Indemnity where he was instrumental in setting up the casualty practice.

Advertisment

The Strategic Expansion

Arcadian's journey began with the approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority in October 2020, swiftly followed by the inauguration of its Bermuda office on January 1, 2021. Since then, the company has not only secured regulatory nods for its underwriting operations in London and Dublin but is also on the cusp of generating $1 billion of gross written premium on behalf of its carrier partners. The establishment of a US presence underlines Arcadian's ambition to evolve into a global entity, with the hiring of Biju Joy marking a significant milestone in this strategic journey.

Deepening Expertise and Market Reach

Advertisment

Biju Joy's appointment is seen as a key component of Arcadian's strategic expansion. With his extensive experience in the E&S Casualty marketplace, Joy brings to the table a deep understanding of the US market dynamics. His role will not only involve steering the mid-market E&S Casualty initiative but also complementing the operations of Arcadian's non-US entities. This move signifies Arcadian's commitment to enhancing its product offerings and market reach, thereby fortifying its position in the competitive insurance landscape.

Looking Ahead: Arcadian's Strategic Vision

The establishment of Arcadian Risk Capital Insurance Services LLC in the US, coupled with the strategic hire of Biju Joy, encapsulates the company's ambition to strengthen its value proposition as a global insurance player. With its operations now spanning Bermuda, London, Dublin, and the US, Arcadian is poised for further growth. Chief executive John Boylan and Biju Joy both express optimism about the future, emphasizing the expansion as a pivotal step in Arcadian's ongoing development. The move is expected to not only reinforce Arcadian's market position but also contribute significantly to its mission of delivering comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions globally.