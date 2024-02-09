ARC Resources Achieves Record Production, Reserves, and Safety Performance in 2023

ARC Resources Ltd, a prominent player in the Canadian energy sector, announced its fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 earnings, revealing a milestone year marked by record production, reserves, and unparalleled safety performance.

A Triumphant Year for ARC Resources

The company's production soared to a 28-year high, with an average of 365,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, marking a 6% increase per share compared to the previous year's fourth quarter. This impressive feat is attributed to ARC's competitive strength, robust infrastructure, and diversified transportation portfolio, which enabled high margins and low operating costs.

ARC Resources' reserve base also expanded by 12%, reaching 717 million BOE, driven by successful exploration and development activities. The company's reserves are now evenly split between liquids and natural gas, providing a balanced and resilient asset base.

Strategic Initiatives and Clean Energy Investments

ARC Resources made significant strides in its strategic initiatives during the year. The company sanctioned a major growth project in Attachie and executed another liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, further solidifying its position in the global energy market.

In line with its commitment to sustainable practices, ARC Resources announced a partnership with Ekona Power Inc. to conduct a field-based hydrogen pilot at its Gold Creek gas plant in Alberta. The company also pledged $50 million to invest in the development of emerging clean technologies.

Recognition for ESG Performance

ARC Resources' dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles was recognized with the certification of its Ante Creek asset under the EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development. This achievement resulted in 100% of the company's asset base being certified, making it the largest certified production base in Canada.

In its financial performance, ARC Resources reported net income of $4506 million, cash flow from operating activities of $698.9 million, and funds from operations of $699.2 million for the quarter. The company generated free funds flow of $154.7 million and invested $545 million in capital expenditures.

ARC Resources' market diversification strategy led to an average realized natural gas price of $3.33/Mcf, 25% greater than the average AECO 7A Monthly Index price. The company repurchased 8.4 million shares during the quarter, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

ARC Resources' Attachie Phase I project is progressing on schedule and on budget, with initial commissioning volumes anticipated in late 2024. The company also announced a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Cheniere for approximately 140 MMcf/d, expected to commence by 2029.

As ARC Resources enters a new year, it aims to balance investment in its assets with shareholder returns, guided by discipline and financial strength. The company's successful 2023 performance and strategic initiatives set the stage for continued growth and leadership in the Canadian energy sector.