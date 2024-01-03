Arbitrum One Sets New Record, Reaching $10.18 Billion in TVL

In a landmark achievement, Arbitrum One, a Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum network, has registered a new all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), reaching a staggering $10.18 billion. This is a significant growth of 15% in the last 24 hours, placing Arbitrum at the forefront of the industry.

Arbitrum Outperforms Competitors

Leaving its closest competitor, the Optimism protocol, far behind, Arbitrum leads the race. Optimism lags with a TVL of $6.34 billion, nearly 40% less than that of Arbitrum. Despite trailing, Optimism is also on a growth trajectory, having experienced an appreciable growth of 11.63% over the same period.

Top Three Blockchains Hold the Majority

The third position is held by Metis, followed by Base and zkSync Era, with $636 million and $569 million in TVL, respectively. Together, the top three blockchains—Arbitrum, Optimism, and Metis—account for over 82% of the total TVL, illustrating the dominance of these platforms in the sector.

Arbitrum’s Steady Ascent

Additionally, the list of top ten Layer 2 networks includes Manta Pacific, dYdX, Mantle, Immutable X, and Line. In November 2023, CoinGecko analysts highlighted that Arbitrum led the ranking of Layer 2 networks by the volume of funds locked in smart contracts, with $1.79 billion at the time. Earlier, in May 2023, Arbitrum’s TVL had already hit a record of $2.6 billion. At that time, Base, a network associated with Coinbase, was noted as the fastest-growing Layer 2 solution, demonstrating the dynamic evolution of these platforms.