Cryptocurrency

Arbitrum One Sets New Record, Reaching $10.18 Billion in TVL

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
In a landmark achievement, Arbitrum One, a Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum network, has registered a new all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), reaching a staggering $10.18 billion. This is a significant growth of 15% in the last 24 hours, placing Arbitrum at the forefront of the industry.

Arbitrum Outperforms Competitors

Leaving its closest competitor, the Optimism protocol, far behind, Arbitrum leads the race. Optimism lags with a TVL of $6.34 billion, nearly 40% less than that of Arbitrum. Despite trailing, Optimism is also on a growth trajectory, having experienced an appreciable growth of 11.63% over the same period.

Top Three Blockchains Hold the Majority

The third position is held by Metis, followed by Base and zkSync Era, with $636 million and $569 million in TVL, respectively. Together, the top three blockchains—Arbitrum, Optimism, and Metis—account for over 82% of the total TVL, illustrating the dominance of these platforms in the sector.

Arbitrum’s Steady Ascent

Additionally, the list of top ten Layer 2 networks includes Manta Pacific, dYdX, Mantle, Immutable X, and Line. In November 2023, CoinGecko analysts highlighted that Arbitrum led the ranking of Layer 2 networks by the volume of funds locked in smart contracts, with $1.79 billion at the time. Earlier, in May 2023, Arbitrum’s TVL had already hit a record of $2.6 billion. At that time, Base, a network associated with Coinbase, was noted as the fastest-growing Layer 2 solution, demonstrating the dynamic evolution of these platforms.

Cryptocurrency Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

