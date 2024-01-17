Aravive, Inc. to Delist from Nasdaq and Deregister its Common Stock

Aravive, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, has officially announced its plan to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market and deregister under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This significant decision was reached following a vote at the company's 2023 annual stockholders' meeting, where shareholders gave the green light for the transfer of a substantial majority of the company's assets to creditors and the eventual dissolution and liquidation of the company.

Advertisment

Board Approval and Nasdaq Non-Compliance

On January 12, 2024, Aravive's board gave its approval for the proposed actions, concluding that they were in the company's best interests. The decision came after Aravive received notifications from Nasdaq that it was failing to meet certain listing requirements, namely the Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS), the Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (MVPHS), and the Minimum Bid Price.

Delisting and Deregistration Process

Advertisment

To ensure a smooth delisting process, Aravive intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around January 29, 2024. The delisting is expected to occur approximately ten days after this filing. After delisting, the company will file a Form 15 to suspend its public reporting obligations. Notably, Aravive has not made arrangements for its stock to be listed on another exchange or quoted in another medium.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

Aravive's announcement also includes a series of forward-looking statements. These statements caution that actual future events may differ significantly from current expectations due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The company's future actions and results are subject to numerous factors, including the risks associated with the delisting and deregistration process, the transfer of assets, and the dissolution and liquidation of the company.