Aramco Raises Dividend Despite Decline in Energy Prices

Saudi Aramco has defied lower energy prices and production declines by increasing its dividend payout, providing a financial boost for Saudi Arabia amid a widening budget deficit.

Advertisment

Dividend Boost Despite Production Decline

Despite a 25% year-on-year decrease in net income due to lower oil output, Aramco raised its dividend payout to investors and the Saudi government to approximately $31 billion for the fourth quarter. This move highlights the company's commitment to shareholder returns and its importance in supporting the Saudi economy.

Government Reliance on Dividends Amid Budget Deficit

Advertisment

The Saudi government heavily relies on dividends from Aramco to fund its budget, particularly as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues costly initiatives such as the Neom project and investments in sports. With the government facing a widening budget deficit until at least 2026, the importance of Aramco's dividends becomes increasingly critical.

Impact of Production Suspension on Aramco's Investments

Aramco's decision to halt the expansion of its production capacity, in response to government directives, is expected to reduce capital investments by about $40 billion between 2022 and 2028. This move allows the company to prioritize other areas such as increasing gas production and expanding its liquids-to-chemicals business.

Challenges and Outlook for Saudi Arabia's Economy

Saudi Arabia needs crude oil prices above $90 a barrel to support its spending plans, yet Brent crude closed near $82 last week. The decline in oil export revenue underscores the kingdom's vulnerability to fluctuating energy prices. Despite challenges, Aramco's commitment to increased dividends offers a ray of financial stability for Saudi Arabia amidst economic uncertainties.