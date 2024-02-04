APS Bank Announces Competitive GBP Term Deposit Rates

APS Bank has introduced revised rates for its GBP (British pound) term deposits, in a bid to cater to those on the lookout for lucrative investment opportunities. The bank's limited-time offer is designed to provide an attractive avenue for individuals interested in growing their savings and diversifying their investment portfolios.

An Attractive Investment Opportunity

The new term deposit comes with a competitive annual interest rate of 3.5%, gross of tax. This rate, considered high in the current financial climate, is expected to lure potential investors. The term deposit requires a minimum initial deposit of £1,000 or its equivalent in other currencies. The term is fixed for one year, providing investors a defined timeline for their investment.

Aiming for Investor Growth and Diversification

Marvin Farrugia, the head of asset liability management at APS Bank, underlined the potential of the revised rates. He said, 'This is an opportunity for investors to grow their savings and diversify their investment portfolios.' Farrugia's words reflect APS Bank's commitment to offering versatile and valuable financial solutions to its clientele.

Accessible Information and Assistance

For individuals interested in availing of this offer, APS Bank has provided several channels to acquire information and initiate the application process. Prospective clients can visit the bank's website, use the myAPS online service, or schedule an appointment at an APS Bank branch. Further, APS Bank's Contact Centre, operating every day from 8 am to 9 pm, is ready to provide customer support and answer any queries.