Apricot Capital and ASUE Forge Future Finance Leaders with State-of-the-Art Classroom in Armenia

In a significant stride toward reshaping the landscape of financial education in Armenia, Apricot Capital, an esteemed Armenian investment firm, has joined forces with the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE) to unveil a newly renovated classroom within the Financial faculty. This collaboration, sparked in October 2023 through a memorandum of cooperation, not only marks a milestone in educational infrastructure but also in the commitment to nurturing the next wave of finance professionals in Armenia.

Fostering a Modern Learning Environment

The centerpiece of this partnership is the transformation of a traditional classroom into a hub of modern education, outfitted with advanced educational technologies such as a smartboard, contemporary furniture, and a design that encourages active learning and collaboration among students. This renovation goes beyond mere aesthetics; it represents a forward-thinking approach to education, where the environment is as conducive to learning as the curriculum itself. Vardan Amaryan, the founder of Apricot Capital, underscored the importance of this synergy between the private sector and academic institutions in investing in the future of Armenia's financial landscape.

Empowering Students with Practical Knowledge

The renovated classroom serves as more than just a physical space; it is a gateway to real-world financial markets and investment strategies, thanks to the exclusive workshops led by Apricot Capital's experts. These sessions are designed to provide students with firsthand insights and practical knowledge, bridging the gap between theoretical studies and the demands of the financial sector. Vachik Gevorgyan, CEO of Apricot Capital, highlighted the initiative's role in equipping students with the necessary tools for a successful career in finance, noting that the company has already welcomed several ASUE alumni into its ranks.

Building a Legacy of Educational Excellence

The enthusiasm for the new classroom and the opportunities it presents is palpable among students. Zhanna Ikhtaryan, a representative of the student body, expressed excitement over the enhanced learning environment and its positive impact on motivation and educational quality. ASUE Rector Diana Galoyan and Vahe Mikayelyan, dean of the finance faculty, both conveyed their gratitude for the partnership with Apricot Capital, emphasizing its alignment with the university's strategic goals for infrastructure improvement and student development.

In the heart of Armenia, a classroom stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and vision. Through the partnership between Apricot Capital and ASUE, a new chapter in financial education is being written, one that promises not only to advance the knowledge and skills of students but also to contribute to the growth and development of Armenia's financial sector. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a belief in the potential of Armenia's future professionals.