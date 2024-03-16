Apple Agrees to $490 Million Settlement Over Misleading iPhone Sales in China

Apple Inc. has concluded to a $490 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit, marking a significant turn of events in the tech industry. This lawsuit alleged that CEO Tim Cook misled investors about the downturn in iPhone sales in China, leading to a drastic revision in the company’s revenue forecast. Filed in a federal court in Oakland, California, on March 15, 2024, this settlement comes as a pivotal resolution after a shareholder lawsuit scrutinized Apple's communication about the performance of iPhone models released in September 2018 in one of its largest markets.

Background and Allegations

The controversy began when Tim Cook, during an early November 2018 investor conference call, indicated that the new iPhone models were off to a strong start. However, this assurance quickly dissipated. On January 2, 2019, Apple issued a warning that its revenue for the quarter would fall $9 billion below the management’s forecast, attributing almost the entire shortfall to weakened demand in China. This announcement, marking the first revenue guidance cut since the iPhone's 2007 release, led to a 10% stock price plunge, erasing over $70 billion in shareholder wealth. Despite Apple's vehement denial of deceiving investors, the legal battle highlighted significant communication issues regarding the iPhone’s sales performance.

Settlement Details

After over four years of legal disputes, Apple chose to settle to avoid further 'burdensome, expensive, and distracting' proceedings. The settlement, mediated by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who had previously set a trial date for September 9, is still pending approval in a hearing scheduled for April 30. If approved, thousands of shareholders who purchased Apple stock during the contentious period could receive compensation from a pool that will be slightly less than $490 million after legal fees. The attorneys involved have announced plans to seek about $122 million of the settlement amount. Despite the substantial payout, this amount represents a fraction of Apple’s $97 billion profit in the fiscal year ended September 2023.

Implications for Apple and Its Investors

The settlement does not only close a challenging chapter for Apple but also sheds light on the complexities of global market dynamics and investor communications. For shareholders who have held onto their shares, the journey post-Cook’s China warning has been rewarding, with Apple’s stock price more than quadrupling, thereby creating an additional $2 trillion in shareholder wealth. This episode underpins the importance of transparent and timely information, especially in volatile markets such as China. As Apple moves forward, this settlement might prompt a reevaluation of its communication strategies, ensuring investors stay well-informed about potential market shifts and company forecasts.