Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces January 2024 Distribution and Forward-Looking Statements

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) has announced its monthly distribution for January 2024, at an amount of $0.137 per common share. This announcement was accompanied by details of the important dates related to this distribution, including the Ex-Date set for January 23, 2024, the Record Date set for January 24, 2024, and the Payment Date scheduled for January 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements and Projections

Alongside the announcement of the distribution, the press release contained forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations. These statements provide a glimpse into the Fund's expectations about their business performance, liquidity, and capital resources.

These projections are expressed by the company's management using terms such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" as identifiers. While the management's confidence in these projections is high, they have also acknowledged that the actual outcomes may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Identifying Potential Risks

The risks identified include reliance on key personnel, the ability to raise new funds in Private Equity or Capital Markets, changes in market conditions, the management of growth, fund performance, and changes in the regulatory and tax environments. Variability in revenue and cash flow, the use of leverage for financing, and potential litigation were also listed as potential risks.

The management of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has expressed its intentions to manage these risks and uncertainties to the best of their abilities, to ensure the continued success and growth of the Fund. Despite the many variables, the company remains optimistic about the future, highlighting their dedication to their shareholders and commitment to delivering on their promises.