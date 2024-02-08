Apollo Global Management: Record Growth and Soaring Heights in 2023

Apollo Global Management: Soaring to Record Heights in 2023

In a resounding testament to its prowess, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, during an earnings conference call that left industry experts and investors spellbound. The New York-based alternative investment management firm reported a record fee-related earnings (FRE) and spread-related earnings (SRE) growth of over 25%, culminating in a record adjusted net income of $4.1 billion, or $6.74 per share.

The company's assets under management (AUM) reached an unprecedented high of $651 billion, a 19% increase year-over-year, fueled by total inflows of $160 billion. Notably, Athene contributed a record $66 billion in inflows, solidifying its position as a key growth driver.

Origination Volumes: The Engine of Apollo's Growth

Apollo's origination volumes surpassed $30 billion in the fourth quarter, underscoring the company's robust deal-making capabilities. This impressive feat, according to the executives, positions Apollo for sustained growth and enables it to seize opportunities amidst market fluctuations.

In a strategic move to counterbalance near-term SRE, Apollo has started building a countercyclical portfolio, which includes a significant investment in treasuries. This flexible approach aims to mitigate risks and maintain growth, despite the potential reduction in short-term spread-related earnings.

A Shift in Perception: The Rise of Private Markets

Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, offered valuable insights into the broader industry trends, pointing out that Apollo has grown 14 times since 2008, outpacing even tech giants in revenue growth. This remarkable expansion is attributed to macro industry factors such as regulations, low interest rates, and the commoditization of public markets.

Rowan believes that the private market will increasingly be viewed as a safe investment haven, and that this shift in perception will continue to benefit Apollo and the asset management industry as a whole. He identified three key trends that will likely fuel this growth: the continued commoditization of public market returns, the entry of high-net-worth individuals into private markets, and the aging society.

Apollo's Vision: Scaling Origination Capabilities

To capitalize on the growing demand for investments offering excess returns per unit of risk, Apollo plans to scale its origination capabilities to between $200 billion and $250 billion in the next five years. This ambitious goal reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its clients and shareholders while staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving asset management landscape.

Apollo Global Management: A Beacon of Resilience and Growth

Despite the challenging market environment, Apollo Global Management has demonstrated its resilience and ability to thrive. With its disciplined operations, commitment to delivering excess returns, and strategic approach to managing risks, the company is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and continue setting new records in the years to come.