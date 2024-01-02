en English
Business

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: A Close Look at Stock Fluctuations and Financial Performance

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
On December 29, 2024, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) encountered a stock price fluctuation, starting the session at $12.02 and closing at $12.12. The company’s stock has oscillated between $8.58 and $12.74 over the past 52 weeks, reflecting the volatile nature of the stock market.

Performance Overview

The company has noted a 21.40% increase in annual sales over the last five years. However, it witnessed a decrease in average annual earnings per share by 20.50%. Currently, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance boasts $139.39 million in floating shares and a total of $140.60 million outstanding shares.

Financial Metrics

The company has a high gross margin of 85.73%, an operating margin of 101.30%, and a pretax margin of 41.36%. Insider ownership stands at 1.34%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 62.76%. Noteworthy insider transactions include a sale by the President & CEO of 40,000 shares and a Director’s sale of 10,000 shares. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, surpassing the consensus of $0.35 by $0.02.

Stock Projections

Analysts predict an earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal year and a decrease of 20.50% for the next fiscal year. Long-term projections suggest a 0.07% increase in EPS over the next five years. The company’s price to sales ratio is 2.26, and its price to free cash flow is 7.33. The diluted EPS is currently -0.06, with projections of 0.34 for the next quarter and 1.17 for the next year.

The company’s stock volume was lower than the previous year, and the stock’s volatility has increased. The 50-day Moving Average is $10.89 and the 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. With a market capitalization at $1.66 billion, and sales of 303,640 K with an income of 265,230 K, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance remains a key player in the real estate finance sector.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

