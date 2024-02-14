Apollo Capital, a leading luxury car financing specialist, has secured an official partnership with The London Concours. The announcement, made today, reveals that Apollo Capital will sponsor the hypercars class and present the main stage at the prestigious event.

A Union of Finance and Luxury

Established in 2020 by Andy King and David Moss, Apollo Capital brings over 25 years of expertise in luxury, classic, and supercar finance to the table. This new collaboration promises to elevate the experience of attendees and participants alike at The London Concours, which will take place from June 4-6, 2024.

The London Concours: A Showcase of Automotive Excellence

Hosted at the Honourable Artillery Company's Headquarters, the three-day event will feature over 200 specialist supercars, hypercars, and premium vehicles. Expect a dazzling display of automotive prowess, with classes such as British Racing, hypercars, corvettes, and 50 'feature' cars each day.

Apollo Capital Takes the Reins

As the official finance partner of The London Concours, Apollo Capital will play a pivotal role in curating content for the live stage. The team will share valuable insights into financing products, alongside showcasing the world's most sought-after vehicles. Expect a seamless blend of financial acumen and automotive passion.

In a world where car financing options can often seem daunting, Apollo Capital's partnership with The London Concours serves as a beacon of clarity. By educating potential clients and celebrating the beauty of luxury vehicles, this collaboration aims to make the dream of owning a hypercar an attainable reality.

As we look forward to the June event, it's clear that Apollo Capital and The London Concours are set to redefine the landscape of luxury car financing. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership, as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving world of automotive finance.

Note: All information provided in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been omitted to ensure the focus remains on the collaboration between Apollo Capital and The London Concours.