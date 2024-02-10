Apex Frozen Foods' Financial Decline: Navigating Pandemic and Legal Challenges

Apex Frozen Foods, a prominent exporter of frozen goods, has announced its financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in sales to INR 6,424.63 million from INR 8,584.46 million in the previous year. Revenue followed suit, dropping to INR 6,441.61 million from INR 8,647.87 million. Net income also declined to INR 149.59 million from INR 398.91 million, with basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations at INR 4.79 and INR 4.79, respectively, compared to INR 12.77 and INR 12.77 in the previous year.

A Steady Decline

The latest report from Apex Frozen Foods reveals a consistent decline in the company's financial performance. The September 2023 quarter saw a 17.85% YoY decrease in revenues, which stood at INR 240.52 crore. This followed a similar trend in the June 2023 quarter, where net sales were at INR 253.84 crore, down 17% YoY. Despite a marginal 2.46% YoY increase in net sales to INR 211.86 crore in the March 2023 quarter, the overall trajectory shows a clear downward trend.

External Factors and Legal Hurdles

The company's export-oriented business model has made it vulnerable to external factors, most notably the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of contracts by foreign buyers due to the global health crisis has significantly contributed to the decline in earnings. In the 2019-20 financial year, despite a 31% increase in exports to Tk179.69 crore, the company incurred a net loss of Tk2.68 crore, with a loss per share of Tk4.58.

Legal issues have further complicated matters for Apex Frozen Foods. A Sebi debarment order on the company's Chairman and Managing Director, wife, and son-in-law was stayed by the SAT. However, the ongoing legal proceedings and their potential implications continue to cast a shadow over the company's future.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, Apex Frozen Foods has shown resilience. The company has maintained production and exports, even at lower costs, to keep the factory running and avoid laying off workers. This commitment to its workforce and operations underscores the management's determination to navigate the current difficulties.

As the company moves forward, it will need to address the issues that have led to its declining financial performance. This includes mitigating the impact of external factors such as the pandemic and resolving ongoing legal issues. By doing so, Apex Frozen Foods can hope to reverse the current trend and return to a path of growth and profitability.

