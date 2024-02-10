Aperam Misses EBITDA Targets but Maintains Steady Share Price and Dividends

In an unexpected turn, Aperam, a leading European stainless steel producer, fell short of its EBITDA targets for 2023, reporting a figure of 358M EUR against the consensus estimate of 477M EUR. Despite this setback, the company's share price has managed to hold steady, remaining approximately 10% higher than the previous year.

A Mixed Bag of Results

Aperam's revenue for Q4 2023 stood at 1.55B EUR, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5%. However, the company faced an operating loss of 10M EUR. A tax benefit, however, led to a net profit of 70M EUR (0.97 EUR per share). While the results may seem disheartening, Aperam's cash flow performance remains robust.

Cash Flow and Future Expectations

Despite the operating loss, Aperam's cash flow performance remains strong. However, the underlying operating cash flow for Q4 2023 was a mere 29M EUR, with the FY 2023 underlying operating cash flow standing at 223M EUR. Looking ahead, Aperam anticipates its Q1 2024 EBITDA to align with the results of Q4 2023.

Steady Dividends Amidst Challenges

Income-focused investors can take heart from the news that Aperam has maintained its quarterly dividend payment of 0.50 EUR per share. This decision underscores the company's commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders, even in the face of challenging market conditions.

Aperam, a spin-off from steel titan ArcelorMittal, has reported a notable drop in earnings for 2023. The company's net income fell by over 67% to €203 million, and its adjusted EBITDA also declined sharply from a record €1.13 billion in 2022 to €304 million. The disappointing results can be attributed to lower volumes and realized prices, as well as an industrial recession in Europe.

Despite the lackluster performance, Aperam's share price has remained resilient, staying approximately 10% higher than the previous year. The company's strong cash flow performance and consistent dividend payments have likely contributed to this stability. As Aperam navigates these challenging times, its CEO has expressed confidence that the company will emerge as a more resilient and profitable entity.