APC Chieftain Appeals to President Tinubu Over Soaring Cooking Gas Prices

In a recent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a notable figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has voiced concern over the escalating cooking gas prices, urging immediate governmental intervention. Amid the economic strain affecting Nigerian households, Oyintiloye highlighted the dual burden of food accessibility and the surging costs of cooking essentials, marking an urgent call for action in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Surging Prices Amid Economic Strain

The cost of refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder has soared to between N17,500 and N18,000 in various parts of Nigeria, a stark increase that has weighed heavily on the masses. Despite the Federal Government's directive to halt the exportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), as announced by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas Ekperikpe Ekpo, on February 22, the desired impact on local prices remains elusive. This situation compounds the financial pressure on Nigerians, already grappling with the removal of fuel subsidies and inconsistent electricity supply.

Environmental and Health Implications

Oyintiloye further underscored the environmental and health repercussions of resorting to traditional solid fuels like charcoal and firewood due to unaffordable gas prices. Such practices not only exacerbate climate change through deforestation and soil degradation but also pose significant health risks, including respiratory issues and cognitive impairments due to inadequate oxygen delivery. The APC chieftain's call to action not only addresses economic and practical concerns but also highlights the broader environmental and public health stakes at play.

A Call for Collaborative Action

Commending President Tinubu's efforts to stabilize the naira, Oyintiloye urges a collective effort among stakeholders to address the challenges facing the oil and gas sector comprehensively. Emphasizing the imperative of reducing cooking gas prices, he appeals for patience, endurance, and support from the Nigerian populace towards the President's Renewed Hope Agenda. This collaborative spirit is deemed essential for navigating and overcoming the current economic and environmental challenges, fostering a sustainable and healthy future for all Nigerians.