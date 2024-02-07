Aparajitha Acquires Allsec Technologies' Compliance Business, Strengthens Market Position

In a significant development in the compliance solutions industry, Aparajitha Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, a frontrunner in regulatory and social compliance services, has announced a strategic acquisition. The company is all set to acquire the labour law compliance business from Allsec Technologies. The purchase, valued at an Enterprise Value of Rs 27 crore, is poised to fortify Aparajitha's market leadership in the sector.

A Strategic Move for Aparajitha

The acquisition, anticipated to be completed by March 31, 2023, is structured on a cash and debt-free basis. This strategic move is set to boost Aparajitha's offerings in the compliance solutions market. It marks a significant milestone for the company, expanding its range of services and bringing innovative solutions to its customers.

Nagaraj Krishnan, Aparajitha's Managing Director, conveyed his enthusiasm about the potential this acquisition holds. He foresees this transaction strengthening their regulatory and social compliance solutions, thus providing an enhanced service experience to their clients.

Allsec Technologies' Strategic Exit

For Allsec Technologies, this transaction represents a deliberate strategy to exit the labour law compliance business. The company plans to shift its focus towards higher margin growth businesses — specifically Customer Experience Management and Employee Experience Management.

Allsec Technologies' CEO, Naozer Dalal, voiced his anticipation for potential collaborations with Aparajitha in other service areas. Both companies uphold a customer-centric approach and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition process for their customers.

A Notable Event in the Compliance Solutions Industry

The acquisition serves as a notable event in the compliance solutions industry. It reinforces Aparajitha's position as an industry leader, extending its services, and offering innovative solutions to its clients. The move is expected to have far-reaching effects on the compliance solutions market, setting a new benchmark for industry peers.