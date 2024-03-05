AP Chambers Appeals for Customs Cargo Centre in Vijayawada to Boost Exports

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) made a strategic move by reaching out to the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), advocating for the establishment of a customs notified cargo centre in Vijayawada. This request, directed at AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar, signifies a crucial step towards enhancing the export capabilities of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the sectors of aquaculture, agriculture, and allied products.

Advertisment

Urgent Need for Enhanced Export Infrastructure

P Bhaskar, chairman of AP Chambers, emphasized the significant export potential of Andhra Pradesh, which ranks as one of the top exporters of aqua, agriculture, and allied products in India. Bhaskar pointed out the critical need for these perishable goods to be airlifted to global destinations promptly. Despite this potential, the absence of a customs notified centre for cargo in Vijayawada, coupled with the requisite support structure, has been a significant barrier. This limitation not only hinders efficient export operations but also results in financial and time losses for local exporters.

The Strategic Advantage of Vijayawada Airport

Advertisment

The appeal for the customs cargo centre is rooted in the strategic advantages offered by the Gannavaram airport (Vijayawada Airport). The airport authorities have already earmarked a building for cargo operations, which could facilitate the movement of a wide range of products including shrimp, fish, vegetables, fruits, pharmaceuticals, and auto components. Furthermore, it was highlighted that around 800 tons of cargo currently being routed through the Hyderabad Airport actually originates from Vijayawada and its surrounding areas. Establishing a dedicated cargo centre in Vijayawada could significantly streamline these operations, offering a more direct and efficient route for exporters.

Implications for Andhra Pradesh’s Export Sector

The establishment of a customs notified cargo centre in Vijayawada could be a game-changer for the region's export sector. By providing the necessary infrastructure to support the direct airlifting of perishable goods, Andhra Pradesh could see a substantial increase in its export volumes. This move would not only save valuable time and financial resources for exporters but also enhance the competitiveness of Andhra Pradesh's export sector on a global scale. The initiative represents a critical step forward in realizing the state's full export potential, bolstering economic growth, and providing new opportunities for local businesses and the broader community.

The appeal by the AP Chambers to the AAI underscores a proactive approach towards addressing the logistical challenges faced by exporters in Andhra Pradesh. By highlighting the strategic importance of Vijayawada as a key logistics hub, this initiative aims to unlock new avenues for growth and development in the region's export-oriented industries. As discussions progress, the potential establishment of a customs notified cargo centre in Vijayawada stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the regional economy and supporting India's broader trade ambitions.