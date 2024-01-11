AP and AR Automation: The Path to Vendor Satisfaction and Business Success

As businesses navigate their paths towards success, they are beginning to recognize the pivotal role vendor satisfaction plays in this journey. A recent report by PYMNTS Intelligence, which surveyed over 400 executives from mid-sized businesses, reveals a significant shift towards automation of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes. The survey reveals that companies with annual revenues ranging between $3.5 million and $15 million are investing heavily in AP and AR automation to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and ultimately, vendor satisfaction.

Automation: A Key to Enhanced Vendor Satisfaction

Full automation of AP and AR processes comes with a multitude of benefits. Foremost among these are reduced labor costs and minimized errors, both of which contribute to better financial reporting and compliance. The report finds that 70% of businesses with fully automated processes report increased vendor satisfaction levels, a stark contrast to the 40% satisfaction levels reported by businesses with only partial automation. This satisfaction can, in turn, lead to better negotiation terms with vendors, further benefiting the business.

Real-Time Payments: A Game Changer

An example of a company leveraging automation to its advantage is Melio. This company added real-time payments to its platform, a feature that offers significant benefits to small business vendors. This move exemplifies the trend among mid-sized companies to focus on automating regular and predictable transactions which, in turn, boosts operational efficiency and reduces risks.

Automation and Future Growth

The PYMNTS report also reveals a correlation between automation and expected growth. Businesses lacking in automation tend to anticipate less growth, while those with full automation are more likely to envision business scaling and improved financial management. Furthermore, over the next three years, firms planning to automate further anticipate more accurate and efficient processes. More than half of these firms also expect better data availability and insights.

Thus, full automation of AP and AR processes is increasingly being recognized as key to innovation and adaptability in the business landscape. It goes beyond mere operational improvements to fostering long-term success by enhancing vendor relationships and paving the way for sustainable growth.