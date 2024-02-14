Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q4 Earnings: A Tale of Two Outcomes

Tomorrow, real estate titan Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) will unveil its Q4 earnings. With Wall Street predicting a loss of $0.360 per share, a stark contrast to last year's $4.140 deficit, anticipation is palpable. Sales are estimated to reach $1.27 billion, marking a 3.63% dip from the prior year quarter.

A Tale of Two Earnings

For the current fiscal year, analysts foresee an average loss of $0.414 per share, a significant improvement from the preceding year's $-2.520. Sales are projected to hit $5.66 billion, painting a picture of resilience in the face of adversity.

The Many Faces of Anywhere Real Estate

Operating through three distinct segments - Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services - Anywhere Real Estate provides a comprehensive suite of real estate services. The company's P/E ratio stands at 1.77, signaling negative earnings.

A Mixed Bag of Ratings

Wall Street analysts have bestowed 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings upon HOUS shares. The consensus price target of $6.00 implies a potential downside of 17.0% from the current $7.23 price.

Last quarter, the company missed EPS estimates by $0.17, triggering an 8.23% plunge in share price the following day. Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS shares have slid by 9.61%.

As long-term shareholders brace themselves for this earnings release, they may find their optimism tempered by recent history.

Tomorrow's announcement will either quell their concerns or confirm their fears. Will Anywhere Real Estate defy expectations once more, or will it succumb to the weight of predictions? Tune in on February 15, 2024, to find out.

