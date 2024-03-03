Antigua Senate Passes Bill to Hike Money Transfer Fees, Aims to Boost Public Coffers

Antigua and Barbuda's Senate has made a pivotal move by approving a bill that increases the levy on money transfers from two per cent to five per cent. This legal amendment, part of the Money Services Business (Transfer) Levy Bill 2024, was ratified on Friday and is set to be implemented from April 1, marking a significant shift in the financial landscape for those wiring funds out of the nation.

Advertisment

Escalation in Transfer Fees: A Closer Look

The decision to more than double the tax on money transfers has been met with mixed reactions. While the government sees it as a necessary step to bolster public finances, opposition figures argue it disproportionately affects migrants. Samantha Marshall, Leader of Government Business, emphasized that the previous rate had not been updated for over two decades. Under this new mandate, licensed money transfer businesses are required to remit the increased levy to the Inland Revenue within 30 days following the month's end.

Government's Justification and Opposition's Concerns

Advertisment

In defending the policy, Marshall dismissed claims of it being anti-migrant by highlighting the government's move last year to abolish work permit fees for CARICOM nationals. She argued that the increased fees would make a "significant contribution" to the nation's revenue, drawing parallels with the British Virgin Islands, where a seven per cent money transfer fee generated US$2 million in a year, supporting various social programs. The government contends that such measures are crucial for maintaining Antigua and Barbuda's sustainability amidst global challenges.

Implications for the Future

This legislative change signals a broader trend of Caribbean nations seeking innovative ways to increase revenue without imposing direct taxes on their citizens. As the bill transitions into law, its impact on the economy and its residents, particularly migrants, will be closely monitored. The move underscores the delicate balance governments must strike between generating revenue and ensuring policies do not disproportionately affect vulnerable groups. As Antigua and Barbuda navigate this new fiscal landscape, the effectiveness of the levy increase in meeting public financial obligations while maintaining social cohesion will be a key area of observation.