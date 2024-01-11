en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Anticipating Market Shifts: BMO CIO Highlights Stocks to Watch Amid Fed Rate Cuts

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Anticipating Market Shifts: BMO CIO Highlights Stocks to Watch Amid Fed Rate Cuts

In the context of anticipated changes in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, Yung-Yu Ma, Chief Investment Officer at BMO Wealth Management, anticipates a potential upswing for specific sectors of the stock market. According to Ma, small-cap value and biotech stocks are the ones to watch as they stand to benefit significantly from the Fed’s forthcoming rate cuts. This insight paves a pathway for investors willing to restructure their portfolios aligning with the impending shift in federal policy.

Small-Cap Value Stocks: Unearthing Hidden Potential

Often overlooked, small-cap value stocks represent companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranked as undervalued relative to their fundamental worth. These stocks, while carrying a higher risk due to their size, possess significant growth potential. The anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts could serve as a catalyst that propels these stocks into a phase of substantial growth.

Biotech Stocks: A Bet on Future Health Technologies

Betting on biotech stocks often implies an investment in the future. Biotech companies, usually engaged in developing cutting-edge health technologies, have the potential for exponential growth, particularly in an environment of decreased borrowing costs. Lower interest rates could aid these companies in obtaining necessary funding for research and development, thereby potentially boosting their stock value.

Investment Strategy: Timing the Market

Ma’s insights provide a crucial piece of the puzzle for investors looking to adjust their portfolios in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s policy shift. Considering the potential growth in small-cap value and biotech stocks due to prospective rate cuts, investors may want to recalibrate their investment strategy, timing their moves to capitalize on the market’s response to these monetary policy changes.

0
Finance Investments United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
2 mins ago
NNPCL Secures Record-Breaking US$3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has hit a landmark in securing a US$3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility, marking the largest syndicated loan ever raised by Nigeria in the international market. Supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other participating lenders, this financial milestone aims to bolster Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and stimulate
NNPCL Secures Record-Breaking US$3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility
ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR: A Technological Marvel for Creative Professionals
6 mins ago
ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR: A Technological Marvel for Creative Professionals
Google's Strategic Play: Edge Users Face YouTube Performance Issues amid YouTube Originals' Launch in India
6 mins ago
Google's Strategic Play: Edge Users Face YouTube Performance Issues amid YouTube Originals' Launch in India
Nigeria's Government Transfers 40% Stake in DisCos to Ministry of Finance
3 mins ago
Nigeria's Government Transfers 40% Stake in DisCos to Ministry of Finance
Construction Boom Underway in Illinois: An Overview of Recent Permit Issuance
3 mins ago
Construction Boom Underway in Illinois: An Overview of Recent Permit Issuance
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bids $14 Billion for Juniper Networks: A Strategic Move in AI-Driven Networking
6 mins ago
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bids $14 Billion for Juniper Networks: A Strategic Move in AI-Driven Networking
Latest Headlines
World News
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
36 seconds
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
1 min
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
3 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
3 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
3 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
4 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
4 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app