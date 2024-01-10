en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Anticipating 2024: Banks Brace for Increased Deposit Costs and Regulatory Scrutiny

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Anticipating 2024: Banks Brace for Increased Deposit Costs and Regulatory Scrutiny

As the calendar turns to 2024, the banking sector girds itself for a year of trials and tribulations. Amid a rapidly changing financial landscape, banks are poised to confront escalating deposit costs, fierce competition for deposits due to a dwindling gap between deposit growth and credit growth, and intensified regulatory scrutiny. The success of these institutions, as always, hinges on their ability to navigate these choppy waters effectively.

Interest Rates and Deposit Dilemma

A key challenge facing banks this year is the probable increase in deposit costs. With the waning gap between deposit growth and credit growth, banks are under acute pressure to lure more deposits. This may inevitably lead to higher interest rates offered on deposits, potentially squeezing net interest margins and impacting profitability. Banks such as Zions Bank and Western Alliance have already begun to feel the pinch, with rising deposit costs contributing to lower earnings per share.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Capital Constraints

Meanwhile, regulatory scrutiny is mounting. Authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the sector, aiming to safeguard stability amidst the potential turbulence. Liquidity, regulatory capital levels, and the proposed increase in capital requirements have become hot topics of debate between regulators and bank CEOs. The potential implications for consumers are also being keenly observed.

Investment Prospects and Market Performance

Despite the challenges, the sector is not without its potential rewards. The Bank Nifty exhibited a 9.93 percent gain over the past year, while the Nifty 50 outpaced it with a 17 percent gain. Analysts remain bullish about the potential for banking and financial services to attract investments, particularly in the public sector banks. However, these banks’ success will be contingent on their ability to effectively address the challenges mentioned above.

As we delve deeper into 2024, the banking sector’s resilience will be tested. The ability to balance risk and return on their lending portfolios, coupled with the capacity to manage regulatory pressures, will define their success or failure. A turbulent year lies ahead, and the banking sector is bracing itself for the storm.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Twitter account was compromised, leading to the dissemination of a false announcement. The unauthorized declaration claimed that Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) had received the green light, causing an immediate upheaval in the crypto market. This misinformation triggered a temporary spike in
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
14 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
15 mins ago
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
12 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
12 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
12 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
6 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
9 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
11 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
11 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
12 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
14 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
14 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
15 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
15 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
14 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app