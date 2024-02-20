In an event that is set to unveil the latest narrative of South Africa's labour market dynamics, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. The briefing will take place at the Stats SA building in Pretoria, providing a statistical snapshot of the country's labour market activities involving individuals aged between 15 and 64 years.

Projected Decline in Unemployment Rate

As per the QLFS, a significant development is expected in the fourth quarter's unemployment rate. This follows a 0.7% decrease in the official unemployment rate in the third quarter, bringing it down to a still daunting 31.9%. Statistics South Africa now anticipates a further dip in the unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Employment Growth in Formal and Informal Sectors

The survey also revealed a heartening trend of job creation in both the formal and informal sectors. The finance, agriculture, community, and social service industries stood out, registering significant improvements in employment numbers. Independent Economist Elise Kruger attributes this promising trend to economic growth and the increase in seasonal workers due to the festive period.

Positive Labour Market Developments

Adding weight to the optimism surrounding the labour market, BankServ Africa's data indicated a rise in salaries paid during the fourth quarter. This supports the expectation of positive labour market developments, painting a picture of an economy showing signs of resilience and adaptability. Once released, the official figures will provide a detailed insight into the labour market's status for the fourth quarter, mapping out the narrative of power, ambition, and seismic shifts in the global order.