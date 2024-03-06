Antfin Singapore Sells 2% Zomato Stake for Rs 2,827 Crore, Morgan Stanley Acquires Portion

In a notable transaction within India's dynamic food delivery sector, Antfin Singapore Holding, affiliated with Alibaba, divested a 2% stake in Zomato, garnering Rs 2,827 crore. This strategic move not only adjusted Antfin's shareholding from 6.32% to 4.3% but also highlighted Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte's acquisition of a 0.65% stake for Rs 909.55 crore, marking a pivotal shift in the company's investor landscape.

Strategic Divestment and Acquisition

The stake sale by Antfin Singapore Holding resulted in a significant reconfiguration of Zomato's shareholding structure. The transaction, completed through open market operations, saw the exchange of over 17.63 crore shares at a price range of Rs 160.11-160.40 per share. Concurrently, Morgan Stanley's entry as a notable shareholder underscores the growing interest from institutional investors in India's burgeoning food delivery and quick commerce sectors.

Zomato's Financial Trajectory

Zomato's recent financial disclosures reveal a company on the ascent, with a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore for the quarter ending December 2023. This marks a stark turnaround from the Rs 347 crore net loss reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. With consolidated revenue surging to Rs 3,288 crore from Rs 1,948 crore year-on-year, Zomato's financial health appears robust, buoyed by growth in quick commerce and sustained core business performance.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

The market responded to this strategic stake sale with a 2.68% decline in Zomato's share price, closing at Rs 161.60 on the BSE the day of the announcement. Despite this immediate reaction, the broader implications of Antfin's divestment and Morgan Stanley's investment extend beyond day-to-day price fluctuations. This transaction not only reflects the shifting dynamics within India's investment landscape but also underscores the confidence in Zomato's growth potential and strategic direction in the competitive food delivery market.