Business

Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM), a prominent player in the midstream energy sector, has announced the pricing of a private offering of senior unsecured notes, set to raise $600 million. These notes carry a 6.625% interest rate and are due in 2032, with issuance at par expected on January 16, 2024.

Investment for Future Growth

The company anticipates using the approximately $593 million in net proceeds to repay debts under its revolving credit facility. This move is strategized to provide the flexibility to reborrow for future corporate needs. The offering is aimed at qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons, as the notes are not registered under U.S. securities laws.

Consistent Financial Health

This financing strategy aligns with Antero Midstream’s financial health, signified by its free cash flow exceeding net income. The company has demonstrated its long-standing commitment to shareholder returns through dividends, with an impressive track record of 26 years of consecutive payments.

Undervaluation Speculations and Operational Efficiency

The company’s market capitalization stands at $14.55 billion USD, with a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a PEG ratio of 0.43, suggesting potential undervaluation. Its gross profit margin of 92.39% reflects operational efficiency. Analysts project sales growth for the current year, reinforcing the soundness of the company’s financial strategy.

In the pursuit of detailed financial analysis, InvestingPro is currently offering subscriptions with up to 60% discounts and an extra 10% off on a 2-year subscription with a special coupon code.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

