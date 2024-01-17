Anonymous Director at Beckham's DB Ventures Received £10 Million Salary in 2022

Amid the glitz and glamour of the Beckham business empire, an anonymous director at DB Ventures, a subsidiary of DRJB Holdings Limited, reportedly earned a staggering salary of £10 million in 2022, marking a significant increase of 384% from the previous year. This hefty salary is said to be five times the combined salaries of the other 23 employees at the firm. The identity of this director has not been disclosed, but speculation is rife that it could be one of three individuals: soccer legend David Beckham, Jamie Salter, or Nick Woodhouse.

A Remarkable Turnover

DB Ventures, which is involved in global brand management, witnessed a significant surge in its turnover that doubled to £72 million in 2022. This financial growth comes on the heels of a substantial investment made by Authentic Brands Group. In the same year, the group invested a whopping $269 million for a stake in DB Ventures.

Beckham's Business Ventures

David Beckham, along with his wife Victoria Beckham, boasts a substantial net worth and has been involved in numerous lucrative endorsement deals and business ventures. These include co-owning the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. His wife's fashion label also experienced a turnaround in 2023, particularly due to the success of her Satin Kajal Liner, which gained immense popularity in the UK, Europe, and America. The brand is expected to turn a profit with revenue up almost 50% to £58 million.

Speculation Abound

While the identity of the high-earning director remains under wraps, the dramatic increase in salary has fueled speculation. The revelation of this £10 million payout, which is 384% higher and five times the combined remuneration of the rest of the staff, has created waves in the business and sports industry. Whether the recipient of this massive pay is indeed David Beckham or another key player in the company is yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, it's clear that the Beckham business empire is thriving.