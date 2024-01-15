en English
Business

Annuity Surrenders Rise Amidst Consistent Premium Growth: AM Best

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
In a revealing new report by AM Best, it has been found that the value of surrendered annuity policies ascended by 18% in the first three-quarters of 2023 compared to the same period last year. However, the enhancement did not outpace the steady growth rate of annuity premiums, which remained consistent at 17% during the same period. This marked the 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for individual annuity premiums.

Interest Rates and Surrendered Policies

The report, titled ‘Annuity Surrenders Up Through 3Q23, Beating Premium Growth’, attributes the increase in policy surrenders to the life insurance sector experiencing a surge in interest rates, something it has not witnessed in decades. This scenario presents disintermediation risks, particularly for annuity insurance companies that depend on block acquisitions or runoff businesses. Such companies might face a drop in their asset base as they may be compelled to use maturing bonds to cover additional surrenders rather than reinvesting them.

Impact on Surrender Benefits and Charges

Surrender benefits crossed the $100 billion mark in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023, outpacing the $86 billion average of the preceding 15 quarters. Nevertheless, the surrender values paid as a percentage of the premium are relatively low compared to the past years, thanks to robust premium growth. Surrender charges, charges imposed to discourage early policy cash-outs, align typically with the surrender charge period, after which insurers tend to reduce the crediting rate on policies. The insurers’ strategy is to retain customers by persuading them to reinvest in new products with fresh surrender charge periods.

Insights into Larger Annuity Writers

The report also highlights that larger annuity writers have maintained a more stable ratio of premiums to surrender benefits over the past four years compared to smaller organizations. However, they are not immune to challenges and might face issues if surrenders escalate without a corresponding increase in premium growth.

With new entrants, including private equity and asset management-backed insurers, and the persistent popularity of multi-year guaranteed annuities, the annuity market is expected to remain competitive. This dynamic market, coupled with the influence of rising interest rates, presents a vital narrative for the future of annuity policies and the life insurance sector at large.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

