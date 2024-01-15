Annual Tax-Saving Options Ranking: Guiding Individuals to Reduce Tax Liabilities

The annual tax-saving options ranking, aimed at guiding individuals to effectively reduce tax liabilities, has evaluated ten distinct methods based on eight pivotal parameters. The ranking focuses on potential return on investment, risk level, liquidity, ease of investment, tax efficiency, historical performance, and recent changes in tax laws that might alter the attractiveness of each option.

Advertisment

Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s: Potential Growth and Flexibility

The article commences by shedding light on the benefits of Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s as annual tax-saving options. The highpoints include their tax advantages, accessibility, contribution limits, and eligibility criteria. Their potential for long-term growth and flexibility outshines traditional tax-deferred accounts, making them a compelling choice for retirement savings.

The New Tax Regime: Lower Tax Rates but Limited Deductions

Introducing us to the new tax regime, effective 1st April 2020, the article points out its lower tax rates as a boon. However, the regime also narrows the scope of tax deductions and exemptions. A comparison is drawn between the new and old regimes, highlighting the differences and factors to consider when choosing between them. The article provides an insight into the breakeven point for income levels, using a real-life case example to depict the potential tax savings under the new regime. It stresses the need for taxpayers to compare their tax liability under both regimes and choose the one that aligns with their financial preferences and goals.

In a move that is sure to cheer taxpayers, the National Board of Revenue has reduced the required investment for tax rebate from Tk1.5 crore to Tk1 crore for the current financial year. Tax exemption is now extended to investments in nine sectors, including savings certificates, stock market, mutual funds, and deposit pension schemes.