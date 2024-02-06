Annual Budget Conclave 2024: Economic Insights from India's Financial Titans

On February 3rd, 2024, the hallowed halls of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar bustled with animated discussions and the eager anticipation of intellectual discourse. The occasion was the Annual Budget Conclave 2024, a gathering of financial luminaries and aspiring minds, orchestrated by X-Fin, XIM Bhubaneswar's Finance Association, in tandem with the World Trade Center Bhubaneswar.

Financial Literacy: The Foundation of Economic Growth

Leading the discourse, CA Rajib Sekhar Sahoo, Principal Partner of SRB Associates, underscored the importance of financial literacy. He emphasized how it serves as the bedrock for discerning the distribution of budget allocations—a vital cog in the machinery of a nation's economy. He particularly highlighted the sectors of infrastructure, health, and education, which are pivotal for the country's holistic development.

Entrepreneurship: The Engine of the Economy

Mr. Sandeep Patnaik, Managing Director of East End Technologies Private Limited, drew attention to the entrepreneurial aspects of the budget. He stressed on how the budget serves as a beacon guiding the entrepreneurial sector, shaping India's economic trajectory. He emphasized how entrepreneurial foresight and resourcefulness, when backed by a supportive budget, can catalyze India's growth story.

Understanding the Past to Forge the Future

CA AK Sabat, Founder of A.K Sabat & Co, provided a riveting analysis of past budgets, current tax provisions, and the remarkable upswing in direct tax collections, which have tripled in the last decade. This deep dive into fiscal history offered a panoramic view of India's economic landscape, enlightening the audience about the nation's financial evolution and future prospects.

The event culminated with Prof. S.K. Padhi's closing remarks, followed by a vote of thanks from Anmol Dutt Lakhera, the X-FIN coordinator. The Annual Budget Conclave 2024, through its insightful sessions, served as a mirror reflecting the state of the Indian economy and a compass pointing towards its future course.