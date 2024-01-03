Anil Rego Predicts Robust Earnings Growth in Indian Economy

In an exclusive interview, Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons, offered his optimistic vision for the Indian economy and market in the upcoming years. Rego anticipates robust annual earnings growth over the next three years, underpinned by a collection of favorable conditions.

A Positive Outlook

Rego’s confidence in the market’s growth is rooted in a strong economic outlook, healthier corporate balance sheets, increased capital expenditures in infrastructure, an ongoing credit cycle in financials, rising discretionary consumption, and strong domestic capital reserves. Even with the present weakness in technology sector demand, Rego is firm in his belief that the markets will soar to previously unseen heights in the years to come.

Spotlight on Sectors

Rego’s analysis covered various sectors of the Indian economy. The banking sector reported healthy Q2 performance, and despite marginal pressures, continues to expand its credit. The retail sector, on the other hand, presented a mixed bag of results, with some companies grappling with stagnant sales while others posted strong growth. The hospitality sector is projected to retain its momentum, with discretionary companies expected to reap the fruits of festive demand.

Rego holds a neutral stance on the IT sector for the medium term but anticipates a superior performance from Tier-II companies. The FMCG sector, according to Rego, is poised for growth, driven by an upswing in middle-income consumer spending.

Looking Forward

As regards to US interest rates, Rego posits that while the Federal Reserve may slash rates if inflation subsides, it will tread cautiously. He anticipates the Union Budget to prioritize investments in infrastructure and renewable energy. For the forthcoming earnings season, he predicts a continuous weakness in the IT sector, marked by a persistent slowdown in demand and margin pressures.

Overall, Anil Rego paints a picture of an Indian economy primed for growth, with any market correction being an investment opportunity, particularly in quality mid and small-cap companies. His insights present a valuable perspective on the potential of the Indian economy, providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.