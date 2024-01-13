Angi Inc: An In-depth Look at Financial Performance and Market Position

On January 11, 2024, internet content and information giant, Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), experienced a slight tumble in the trading arena, with its shares closing at a modest $2.38 following a -2.94% drop. This minor setback, however, falls within the company’s 52-week range, which swings between a low of $1.54 and a high of $4.18. Despite this dip, Angi Inc has managed to maintain a steady yearly sales growth, boasting a figure of 13.72% over the past five years.

Angi Inc – A Closer Look at the Figures

It’s worth noting that the firm has been grappling with a negative annual earnings per share (EPS) of -1.25%. However, the company seems to be turning a corner as its EPS for the current year has improved significantly by 66.06%. On a broader scale, Angi Inc’s market capitalization stands at a formidable $1.17 billion with 82.60 million shares in circulation and a float of 78.01 million shares. The company’s workforce comprises 4600 employees, generating a revenue of $411,201 per worker.

Understanding Angi Inc’s Margins and Ownership

Angi Inc’s financial health can be further assessed through its gross margin of +71.94%, juxtaposed with an operating margin of -5.15% and a pretax margin of -7.68%. While insider ownership is considerably high at 84.62%, institutional ownership lags behind at 13.41%. Recent insider trading activity has seen the Chief Technology Officer sell shares valued at $29,160 and $28,560.

Angi Inc’s Financial Health Indicators

Diving deeper into the financials, the company’s net margin stands at -6.79%, coupled with a return on equity of -11.77%. Looking ahead, experts predict Angi Inc’s earnings to hit 6.06 per share in the next fiscal year. As it stands, the company’s Quick Ratio is 1.70, with a trailing twelve-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.74 and a price-to-free cash flow of 24.63. Angi’s diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -0.18, albeit with expectations of a rise to -0.04 in the next year. The stock’s volume has shown improvement compared to the previous year, reinforcing early indicators of a potentially high historic volatility rate.