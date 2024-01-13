en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Angi Inc: An In-depth Look at Financial Performance and Market Position

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Angi Inc: An In-depth Look at Financial Performance and Market Position

On January 11, 2024, internet content and information giant, Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), experienced a slight tumble in the trading arena, with its shares closing at a modest $2.38 following a -2.94% drop. This minor setback, however, falls within the company’s 52-week range, which swings between a low of $1.54 and a high of $4.18. Despite this dip, Angi Inc has managed to maintain a steady yearly sales growth, boasting a figure of 13.72% over the past five years.

Angi Inc – A Closer Look at the Figures

It’s worth noting that the firm has been grappling with a negative annual earnings per share (EPS) of -1.25%. However, the company seems to be turning a corner as its EPS for the current year has improved significantly by 66.06%. On a broader scale, Angi Inc’s market capitalization stands at a formidable $1.17 billion with 82.60 million shares in circulation and a float of 78.01 million shares. The company’s workforce comprises 4600 employees, generating a revenue of $411,201 per worker.

Understanding Angi Inc’s Margins and Ownership

Angi Inc’s financial health can be further assessed through its gross margin of +71.94%, juxtaposed with an operating margin of -5.15% and a pretax margin of -7.68%. While insider ownership is considerably high at 84.62%, institutional ownership lags behind at 13.41%. Recent insider trading activity has seen the Chief Technology Officer sell shares valued at $29,160 and $28,560.

Angi Inc’s Financial Health Indicators

Diving deeper into the financials, the company’s net margin stands at -6.79%, coupled with a return on equity of -11.77%. Looking ahead, experts predict Angi Inc’s earnings to hit 6.06 per share in the next fiscal year. As it stands, the company’s Quick Ratio is 1.70, with a trailing twelve-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.74 and a price-to-free cash flow of 24.63. Angi’s diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -0.18, albeit with expectations of a rise to -0.04 in the next year. The stock’s volume has shown improvement compared to the previous year, reinforcing early indicators of a potentially high historic volatility rate.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
In the heartland of American football, nestled nearly equidistant between Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo, Erie, Pennsylvania, is bracing for an extraordinary NFL playoffs weekend. This geographical peculiarity places the city, a mere 130 miles from Pittsburgh, 100 miles from Cleveland, and 95 miles from Buffalo, as a common turf for the fans of Pittsburgh Steelers,
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
10 mins ago
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
11 mins ago
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
Artifact News App: Instagram Founders' Latest Venture Shutting Down
6 mins ago
Artifact News App: Instagram Founders' Latest Venture Shutting Down
Sabah Extends State Sales Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme Following Positive Reception
7 mins ago
Sabah Extends State Sales Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme Following Positive Reception
Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak
9 mins ago
Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak
Latest Headlines
World News
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
25 seconds
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
38 seconds
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
43 seconds
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
1 min
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
2 mins
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
2 mins
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
Jockey Kielan Woods Faces 36-day Suspension for Repeated Whip Rule Breaches
3 mins
Jockey Kielan Woods Faces 36-day Suspension for Repeated Whip Rule Breaches
Seattle Sounders Strengthen Squad with Rodrigues and Bell for 2024 Season
3 mins
Seattle Sounders Strengthen Squad with Rodrigues and Bell for 2024 Season
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
3 mins
NFL Playoffs: Erie, PA, a Melting Pot of Fan Bases, Gears Up for the Weekend
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app