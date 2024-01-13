Andhra Pradesh’s SHGs: A Financial Force Influencing Elections

Andhra Pradesh, an Indian state, is home to a considerable number of women voters, totaling over 2.07 crore (20.7 million). A significant number of these women are members of the state’s 1.098 million self-help groups (SHGs), which have a membership nearing 1.15 crore (11.5 million). An impressive 83% of these groups have been successful in securing loans exceeding Rs 5 lakh (500,000).

Women’s Financial Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh stands out both numerically and financially among Indian states. It ranks fourth in terms of the total number of SHGs, but it holds the leading position when it comes to the average savings and loan disbursement per SHG. The financial empowerment of these SHGs has given them a potential role in influencing electoral outcomes within the state.

The Influence of the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship’s Women Entrepreneur Financial Empowerment Program (WEFEP), in partnership with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, has played a role in facilitating business growth for 100 women entrepreneurs. This program has provided these women with access to formal credit and financial resources, enabling them to grow their ventures and achieve economic independence.

Unlocking Formal Credit for Women Entrepreneurs

The primary focus of WEFEP is to unlock access to finance for 10,000 women entrepreneurs across these three states. This mission is supported by bolstering NRLM and SRLM through capacity building and training existing field cadres known as Vitta Sakhis. The program also supplements the existing NRLM training protocol and uses it to train 3,000 Vitta Sakhis who will support potential entrepreneurs among women SHG members to establish viable business enterprises.