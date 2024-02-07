Ancala Overshoots Target, Closes Infrastructure Fund III with €1.4 Billion

Infrastructure investment heavyweight, Ancala, has triumphantly announced the closing of its third flagship fund, Ancala Infrastructure Fund III, with a total of €1.4 billion in capital commitments. This impressive feat surpasses the fund's preliminary target of €1.2 billion, setting a new record for Ancala's largest fundraising endeavor to date.

Advertisment

Global Investors Rally Behind Ancala

The fund has attracted the financial support from a diverse mix of new and returning institutional investors from various corners of the globe, including Europe, North America, and Asia. The broad appeal of Ancala, established in 2010, lies in its expertise in identifying bilateral investment opportunities and its commitment to delivering downside protection, inflation-linkage, and consistent cash yield.

Sustainability and Value Creation at Core

Advertisment

Moreover, Ancala places a strong emphasis on forging sustainable value across its portfolio companies. The firm prides itself on its strategic approach, which not only generates substantial returns but also contributes to a more sustainable and resilient infrastructure landscape.

Notable Investments Already Made

Ancala Infrastructure Fund III has wasted no time in deploying the amassed capital and has already made three significant investments. These include Avincis, Europe's leading provider of aerial emergency services; Fjord Base, a top-tier Norwegian supply base; and Noventa, a company specializing in decarbonized heating and cooling solutions.

Currently, Ancala operates a substantial portfolio, managing over €4 billion across 18 assets. The firm's investments span a variety of infrastructure sectors such as renewable energy and energy transition, transport, utilities, and the circular economy.