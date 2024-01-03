en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

On January 3, 2024, Asian Paints, a leading player in the paint and varnish manufacturing sector, reported a last traded price of 3391.35. This figure represents the most recent price at which the stock was traded during the latest session. The market capitalization of the company, encapsulating the total market value of its outstanding shares, stood at a significant 325,297.54.

Volume and Price-to-Earnings Ratio

The volume of Asian Paints, indicating the number of shares traded during the latest trading session, was noted at 1361. A key indicator for investors assessing the company’s valuation, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, was reported at 64.26. This ratio, which compares the company’s current share price to its per-share earnings, suggests how much investors are willing to pay per rupee of earnings.

Earnings Per Share

The earnings per share (EPS) of Asian Paints, which measures the company’s profitability on a per-share basis, was recorded at 52.78. This, along with the other indicators, paints a detailed picture of the stock’s current performance.

Expert Opinions and Recommendations

Furthermore, ongoing coverage of both the fundamental and technical indicators, crucial for evaluating the stock’s performance, was provided. Expert opinions and recommendations were also offered, guiding investors through the complexities of the stock market. These insights allow investors to make informed decisions regarding their investments in Asian Paints.

In conclusion, Asian Paints seems to be maintaining its position as a strong player in the market, with a robust P/E ratio and EPS. With a comprehensive understanding of the company’s current market status, investors are better equipped to navigate their investment journey.

0
Asia Business Finance
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

By Geeta Pillai

Zuhlke Group Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Pattaya Sets Goal of 27 Million Tourists for 2024 Amidst Tourism Boom

By BNN Correspondents

Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam's Cultural Industries and Regional Statu ...
@Asia · 37 mins
Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam's Cultural Industries and Regional Statu ...
heart comment 0
Asia’s Video Industry Set to Surge to $165 Billion by 2028: Study

By Geeta Pillai

Asia's Video Industry Set to Surge to $165 Billion by 2028: Study
Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens’ Safety Following Japan Earthquake

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens' Safety Following Japan Earthquake
Hong Kong’s Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rankings

By Salman Khan

Hong Kong's Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rankings
Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity

By Nitish Verma

Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
49 seconds
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
50 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
2 mins
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app