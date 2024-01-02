Analysts Offer Mixed Outlooks on The Future of Malaysian Banking Sector

Opinions vary among investment analysts on the future of the Malaysian banking sector, with a range of views on valuations and growth prospects. Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) anticipates a slowdown in the sector’s profit growth to 5% in FY2024 and 4% in FY2025, down from the projected 14% in FY2023. This deceleration is attributed to a restrained recovery in net interest margin (NIM), a decline in non-interest income growth, and the lack of non-credit cost (NCC) write-backs. Despite its ‘neutral’ stance on the sector, HLIB identifies Public Bank Bhd, AMMB Holdings Bhd, and Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd as top picks, with ‘buy’ recommendations.

Contrasting Views and Top Picks

In stark contrast, MIDF Investment Bank Bhd sees the sector’s valuations as appealing and encourages selective investment, projecting a ‘positive’ outlook due to strong valuations and dividend prospects. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and AMMB are MIDF’s preferred choices. Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd expresses a bullish view, maintaining an ‘overweight’ rating. It anticipates loan growth based on a positive economic outlook and believes the sector’s resilience will continue to attract investors. Kenanga’s top picks are CIMB, AMMB, and Alliance Bank.

Performance and Projections

The Bursa Malaysia Financial Services Index has seen a minor decline, as individual bank shares show slight variations in their market valuations. In November 2023, the Malaysian banking sector saw a 4.9% increase in system loans, but it is expected to taper slightly to meet the 4.0-4.5% target for CY23. Approval rates have dropped to 51.1% as banks exercise caution to maintain healthy industry Gross Impaired Loan (GIL) levels at 1.69%. Deposits continue to grow, with projections that Current Account Savings Account (CASA) readings could dilute on more attractive year-end fixed deposit rates to secure liquidity for CY24.

Green and Sustainable Initiatives

Amid this, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd has launched Malaysia’s first Islamic green foreign currency and bank-to-bank term financing facility of US$175 million to RHB Islamic Bank Berhad. This facility aims to provide comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) financing solutions in compliance with Shariah requirements. It includes an Islamic cross-currency swap arrangement for hedging against currency market fluctuations. This initiative aligns with the industry’s sustainability agenda and supports value-based intermediation (VBI) principles. The cooperation between OCBC Group and RHB Banking Group also encompasses sustainability-linked solutions such as a two-year S$150 million sustainability-linked loan and cross-currency swap, and a S$100 million sustainability-linked loan to RHB Bank Singapore.