en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Analysts Boost JPMorgan Chase Price Target, Foreseeing Significant Banking Trends for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Analysts Boost JPMorgan Chase Price Target, Foreseeing Significant Banking Trends for 2024

Analysts have recalibrated their price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), inflating it from a modest $140 to a bullish $190. This adjustment is a reflection of several anticipated themes for US banks in 2024, including the likelihood of falling interest rates, the quality of credit, and the ever-changing dynamics of the regulatory and political landscape.

A Closer Look at JPMorgan’s Prospects

Despite the generally negative impact of lower interest rates on bank earnings, analysts are of the opinion that JPM shares stand to benefit from potential hikes in net interest income, improved revenues from capital markets, and robust capital and loan loss reserve levels. In their coverage for 2023, JPMorgan was recognized as the top-performing bank, a testament to its financial resilience and strategic positioning.

While its shares are not considered a bargain, they are viewed as reasonably priced. Pegged at 11.5 times the analysts’ 2024 earnings estimate, this valuation is only marginally above the broader group’s multiple of 11.0 times, making it an attractive proposition for potential investors.

The Other Side of the Coin: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (WFC), while identified as the second-best performer, is expected to grapple with a weaker net interest income outlook for 2024. The primary drags are anticipated to be lower rates and stagnant loan growth. However, analysts regard WFC’s valuation as fair, considering its commendable interest rate leverage, effective cost control measures, high capital levels, and possible regulatory relief.

Behind the Price Target Adjustment

This price target adjustment was spearheaded by Deutsche Bank’s analyst Matthew O’Connor who upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’ and raised the price target to $190 from $140. Other major banks like Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley also found their price targets being revised upwards, reflecting the shifting dynamics of the banking industry.

This comprehensive analysis stems from multiple perspectives, including inputs from analysts at Jefferies, CFRA, and Odeon Capital, who discussed various aspects of the banking industry and their future expectations.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
As the calendar flipped to 2024, a new set of challenges emerged for employers worldwide. The ongoing pandemic and ensuing talent shortages had nudged companies to prioritize employee experience and engagement strategies—key drivers for productivity and retention. However, a concerning trend is on the horizon, as indicated by Forrester. With the immediate effects of the
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
Endeavour Silver's Stock Rises Despite Decline in Silver and Gold Production
3 mins ago
Endeavour Silver's Stock Rises Despite Decline in Silver and Gold Production
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
4 mins ago
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
LoanDepot Inc. Faces Downgrade Amidst Challenging 2024 Outlook
2 mins ago
LoanDepot Inc. Faces Downgrade Amidst Challenging 2024 Outlook
Noida Real Estate Promoter Arrested Over Rs 40 Crore Dues, Hospitalized
2 mins ago
Noida Real Estate Promoter Arrested Over Rs 40 Crore Dues, Hospitalized
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
3 mins ago
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
2 mins
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
2 mins
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
2 mins
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
2 mins
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
3 mins
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
3 mins
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
3 mins
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
4 mins
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
4 mins
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
40 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app