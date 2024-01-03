en English
Business

Amundi US Curve Steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc Shares NAV Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Amundi US Curve Steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc Shares NAV Updates

In a recent regulatory announcement transmitted by EQS Group, Amundi US Curve Steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc unveiled its Net Asset Value (NAV) for the dealing date of January 2, 2024. The NAV per share was reported at USD 93.6685, with a total number of shares in issue for the ETF standing at 14928987. Listed under the code STPU LN, and carrying the ISIN LU2018762653, the fund has taken full responsibility for the content of the announcement.

Importance of Regular Updates

Announcements such as these are part of the regular updates that funds provide to their investors and the market. These updates hold significant importance as they present a clear picture of a fund’s performance and value. This transparent communication is essential for investors to make informed decisions regarding their investments in the fund.

Other Fund Updates

Similar updates were noted from other ETFs as well. For example, Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF – USD (C) also announced its NAV on January 2, 2024. The NAV per share was USD 190.6412, with 1248449 shares in issue. Furthermore, Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc declared its NAV on December 29, 2023, which stood at USD 14.6181 per share with an issue of 19931947 shares.

Responsibility of Issuers

It’s worth noting that the issuers are solely responsible for the content of these announcements. They carry the weight of ensuring the provided information’s accuracy, which directly affects investors’ decision-making processes and the overall credibility of the fund.

Business Finance United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

