Finance

Amundi Reveals Net Asset Value for Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond ETF

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Amundi Reveals Net Asset Value for Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond ETF

In a recent regulatory announcement, Amundi, the financial titan, has unveiled the Net Asset Value (NAV) for its Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG LN) as of December 29, 2023. A crucial financial metric, the NAV per share stands at GBP 10.1666, offering a snapshot of the ETF’s current financial health.

Understanding NAV

The NAV provides an accurate assessment of an ETF’s value, reflecting the present market worth of the assets held by the fund, less its liabilities, divided by the total number of shares outstanding. In the case of Amundi’s GISG LN, the total number of shares in issue is 2,375,776. This figure is instrumental for investors and financial professionals tracking the performance of inflation-linked bonds and assessing the fund’s value.

Amundi’s Responsibility

Amundi has underscored its exclusive responsibility for the content of the announcement. The fund is identified by the code GISG LN and carries the ISIN LU1910940425. This declaration underlines Amundi’s commitment to transparency, providing investors with key insights into the fund’s performance.

Broader Perspective

Amundi’s disclosure is a part of a broader array of NAV announcements. The company has also released the NAV for its NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF – USD (C) and Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN), besides the MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc. With a NAV per share at USD 190.6412 and number of shares in issue at 1,248,449 for the NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF – USD (C) and a NAV per share at USD 10.3591 and the number of shares in issue at 15,293,362 for the MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc, these announcements offer a comprehensive view of the company’s diverse portfolio.

Finance Investments United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

