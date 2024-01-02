en English
Finance

Amundi Reports NAV for Inflation-Linked Bond ETF

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Amundi Reports NAV for Inflation-Linked Bond ETF

Amundi, a leading European asset manager, recently announced the Net Asset Value (NAV) for its Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist as of December 29, 2023. The NAV per share of this ETF, listed under the code GIST LN with the ISIN LU1910939849, was reported to be USD 10.8994. With 2,294,652 shares in issue on the said date, this announcement provides a snapshot of the current value of these investments.

Understanding Inflation-Linked Bonds

For the uninitiated, this ETF is designed to track bonds issued by governments that are adjusted for inflation. These types of bonds, known as inflation-linked bonds, offer investors a unique avenue for protecting their investments against the erosive effect of rising prices on purchasing power.

Regulatory Requirements and Responsibility

The announcement of the NAV is in line with regulatory requirements, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders. In the statement, Amundi asserted that they are solely responsible for the content of the announcement, emphasizing their commitment to their fiduciary duty.

Role of EQS Group

The dissemination of this vital information was conducted by EQS Group. As a leading provider of regulatory technology in the financial services industry, EQS Group plays a crucial role in ensuring that information about funds and their NAVs are promptly and accurately reported, further enhancing the transparency that is crucial in the financial markets.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

