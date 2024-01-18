Amundi Index MSCI Japan ETF Discloses NAV: A Peek into Market Transparency

In a recent regulatory disclosure, Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C), trading under the code JARI LN, has publicly announced its Net Asset Value (NAV) as of January 17, 2024. The ETF, known for its transparency and adherence to regulatory standards, declared a NAV per share of 7222.1245 Japanese Yen (JPY). The fund’s total number of shares in issue was reported to be 13,619,889. For reference, this ETF is listed with the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) LU2233156749.

Understanding the Impact of NAV Disclosures

Such disclosures, while seemingly routine, play a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and transparency of financial markets. They are indispensable for investors tracking the performance of the fund and for potential investors who are contemplating buying shares. By revealing the NAV, which is the value of the ETF’s assets per share, investors get a clearer picture of the fund’s current standing in the market.

Regulatory Responsibility and Market Transparency

It is noteworthy that the issuer of the ETF, in this case, Amundi, bears full responsibility for the content of the announcement. This is a standard practice and is part of the fund’s commitment to uphold regulatory standards and ensure market transparency. Such declarations enable investors to make informed decisions and contribute to a healthy and transparent financial ecosystem.

Limited Information in Brief Announcements

While the disclosure of the NAV is crucial, the announcement does not go into specifics about the assets held by the ETF or any performance data. This is typical of such brief, regulatory announcements, which focus primarily on providing the NAV and the total number of shares in issue.