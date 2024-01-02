Amundi ETF Publishes NAV: EUR 18.0255 per Share as of December 29, 2023

In a recent regulatory disclosure, the Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc has released its Net Asset Value (NAV) as of December 29, 2023. The ETF, designated by the code XCO2 LN and ISIN LU1981859819, has reported a NAV per share of EUR 18.0255. This announcement is part of a routine update aimed at stakeholders, such as investors and analysts, providing them with the latest valuation and information on the scale of shares available in the marketplace.

Transparency in Financial Markets

Alongside the NAV, the total number of shares in issue for the fund was also divulged, standing at 1,175,269. These regular updates are significant for maintaining transparency in financial markets. They enable informed decision-making by investors, providing them with insights into a fund’s performance and the extent of its share availability.

Issuer’s Responsibility

The dissemination of the announcement was carried out by EQS Group, with the issuer assuming full responsibility for the content. This accountability ensures the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, setting a benchmark for transparency and trust in the financial market.

Implications for Stakeholders

Such disclosures are standard practice in the finance industry, providing investors and analysts with essential data to evaluate the fund’s performance and make informed decisions. The disclosed NAV represents the per-share price an investor would receive if they were to redeem their shares on the respective date. In essence, it serves as a snapshot of the fund’s value, offering investors a clear picture of its current standing in the market.