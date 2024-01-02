en English
Finance

Amundi Discloses Net Asset Value for Global Aggregate Green Bond ETF

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Amundi Discloses Net Asset Value for Global Aggregate Green Bond ETF

Amundi, a leading asset management company, has announced the Net Asset Value (NAV) for its Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) as of December 29, 2023. The NAV per share was reported to be GBP 19.9564, marking a crucial point in the fund’s performance.

Snapshot of the Fund’s Financial Status

The total number of shares in issue was disclosed to be 216,299. This information, while seemingly plain, is critical for investors and market participants who track the performance and value of the ETF. The ETF is identified by the code XCOG LN and has the ISIN LU1981860585.

Regulatory Announcement

The announcement came via EQS Group, a leading provider of regulatory announcements and financial news transmission. The information provided is a regulatory announcement and is the responsibility of the issuer, Amundi. This announcement is part of the regulatory requirements for the fund’s operation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the financial markets.

Implications for Investors

Updates like these provide a snapshot of the fund’s financial status at the close of trading on the specified date. They serve as vital indicators for investors to assess their investment strategy, track the fund’s performance, and make informed decisions. With the green bond market expanding, announcements like these draw attention to the growing relevance of sustainable investments in today’s financial landscape.

Finance Investments United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

