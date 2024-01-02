Amundi Discloses Net Asset Value for Global Aggregate Green Bond ETF

Amundi, a leading asset management company, has announced the Net Asset Value (NAV) for its Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) as of December 29, 2023. The NAV per share was reported to be GBP 19.9564, marking a crucial point in the fund’s performance.

Snapshot of the Fund’s Financial Status

The total number of shares in issue was disclosed to be 216,299. This information, while seemingly plain, is critical for investors and market participants who track the performance and value of the ETF. The ETF is identified by the code XCOG LN and has the ISIN LU1981860585.

Regulatory Announcement

The announcement came via EQS Group, a leading provider of regulatory announcements and financial news transmission. The information provided is a regulatory announcement and is the responsibility of the issuer, Amundi. This announcement is part of the regulatory requirements for the fund’s operation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the financial markets.

Implications for Investors

Updates like these provide a snapshot of the fund’s financial status at the close of trading on the specified date. They serve as vital indicators for investors to assess their investment strategy, track the fund’s performance, and make informed decisions. With the green bond market expanding, announcements like these draw attention to the growing relevance of sustainable investments in today’s financial landscape.