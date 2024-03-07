Amplifon's Strategic Move: Aholding S.r.l. Gathers Proxies for Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

In a significant development within corporate governance, Aholding S.r.l., as the Designated Representative for Amplifon S.p.A., is actively gathering proxies for the forthcoming Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for 24 April 2024. This initiative, underscored by a recent law, aims to streamline shareholder participation, ensuring a robust representation at this pivotal gathering.

Streamlining Shareholder Representation

Aholding's efforts to collect proxies come in the wake of law no. 18, passed on February 23, 2024, which seeks to enhance shareholder engagement in corporate decisions. By facilitating the proxy collection process, Aholding ensures that shareholder voices are heard, particularly in decisions that could shape the company's strategic direction. This move not only underscores the importance of shareholder involvement but also aligns with legal frameworks aimed at bolstering corporate governance standards.

Addressing Potential Conflicts of Interest

Aholding has taken steps to preempt any concerns regarding conflicts of interest, given its contractual relationship with Amplifon. The company has clarified that, barring unforeseen circumstances or changes to the meeting's agenda, it will adhere strictly to the voting instructions provided by shareholders. This declaration is pivotal, ensuring that Aholding's actions are in the best interest of the shareholders it represents, thereby fostering a transparent and trustworthy process.

Key Deadlines and Procedures

Shareholders looking to have their say in the upcoming meeting must submit their proxy forms to Aholding's operative offices by 11:59 p.m. CET of 22 April 2024. This deadline allows for the meticulous preparation required to accurately represent shareholder interests. Importantly, the process has been designed to be cost-neutral for shareholders, aside from the minimal expenses related to the submission of the proxy itself, thus encouraging broad participation.

As the date of the Shareholders' Meeting approaches, the focus on Aholding's role as Designated Representative highlights the evolving landscape of corporate governance. By facilitating easier participation, Aholding and Amplifon are setting a precedent for other corporations to follow, potentially leading to more engaged and informed shareholder bases across the board. This development not only bodes well for the future of corporate governance but also reinforces the principle that companies thrive when they listen to and act upon the voices of their shareholders.