Amplifon Shareholders' Meeting 2024: Voting Rights & Proxy Representation Details

Amplifon S.p.A. prepares for its forthcoming Shareholders' Meeting, emphasizing the significance of voting rights and the utilization of proxy representation. This strategic approach reflects the company's commitment to inclusive shareholder participation and resource optimization, set against the backdrop of its current share capital structure.

Understanding Voting Rights and Share Capital

As of 7 March 2024, Amplifon's share capital stands at Euro 4.527.772,40, divided into 226.388.620 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of Euro 0,02. These shares confer voting rights, including the potential for increased voting rights under specific conditions, highlighting the company's flexible approach to shareholder engagement. Notably, Amplifon holds 642.148 treasury shares, representing 0.284% of the total share capital, which plays a crucial role in the company's strategic financial planning.

Procedures for Shareholder Participation

Shareholders aiming to partake in the Shareholders' Meeting must obtain certification from an authorised intermediary, verifying their entitlement based on records as of 15 April 2024. This 'record date' mechanism ensures a transparent and equitable basis for participation. Furthermore, in alignment with contemporary practices and legal provisions, Amplifon has opted for a proxy-only participation mode, appointing Aholding S.r.l. as the Designated Representative. This method facilitates broader shareholder involvement and underscores Amplifon's commitment to sustainability and efficiency by minimizing the need for physical presence.

Proxy Representation and Voting Instructions

To exercise their voting rights, shareholders are required to grant a proxy, along with specific voting instructions, to the Designated Representative. This process, detailed on the company's website, emphasizes transparency and accessibility, allowing shareholders to influence decision-making effectively. The deadline for proxy submission is set for 22 April 2024, ensuring ample time for shareholders to deliberate and articulate their positions on agenda items. Additionally, the provision for proxy revocation highlights the company's dedication to flexibility and shareholder autonomy.

As Amplifon navigates the complexities of shareholder engagement in a digital era, the forthcoming Shareholders' Meeting stands as a testament to the company's innovative governance practices. By prioritizing accessibility, inclusivity, and efficiency, Amplifon not only adheres to regulatory requirements but also fosters a culture of active shareholder participation, setting a benchmark for corporate governance in the modern business landscape.